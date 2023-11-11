In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.60 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less