In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Velev Motors VIO Price starts at 52,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the VIO has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Velev Motors offers the VIO in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less