Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs Velev Motors VIO

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Velev Motors VIO choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
VIO
Velev Motors VIO
STD
₹52,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W250 W
Range
110 km/charge60-70 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99052,000
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99052,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,117

