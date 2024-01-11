In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy Ujaas eGo Li Price starts at 50,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Ujaas eGo Li has a range of up to 75.0 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the Ujaas eGo Li in 2 colours. ...Read More Read Less