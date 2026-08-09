In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Star City Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Star city plus
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 72,200
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|83.09 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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