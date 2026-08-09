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Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs TVS Star City Plus

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Star City Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Star City Plus Price starts at Rs. 72,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Star City Plus engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm PS & 8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Star City Plus in 10 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Star City Plus mileage is around 83.09 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Star City Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima hs500 er Star city plus
BrandHero ElectricTVS
Price₹ 0.75 Lakhs₹ 72,200
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-83.09 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time--

Filters
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Star City Plus
TVS Star City Plus
ES Drum
₹72,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Right View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm172 mm
Kerb Weight
83 kg115 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front 2.75-17, ,Rear 3.00-17
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W-
Range
110 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT4 Speed
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic (Oil damped)
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 BatteriesEconometer
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 56 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionMF
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,72184,434
Ex-Showroom Price
68,72172,200
RTO
05,776
Insurance
06,458
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4771,814

Star City Plus Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusundefined | Petrol | Manual₹72,200 - 74,900**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportundefined | Petrol | Manual₹55,100 - 57,100**Ex-showroom price
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