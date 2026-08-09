In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Zest 110 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Zest 110
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 70,600
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-