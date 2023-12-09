In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at 52,915 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS @ 6500 rpm & 6.5 Nm @ 3500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less