In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Raider choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Raider Price starts at Rs. 82,860 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Raider engine makes power & torque 11.38 PS PS & 11.2 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Raider mileage is around 71.94 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Raider Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Raider
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 82,860
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.94 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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