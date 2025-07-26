In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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