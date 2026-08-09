In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Jupiter [2013-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 73,340
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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