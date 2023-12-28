Saved Articles

Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the ...Read More

Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Tunwal Sports 63 Alpha 48V
Sports 63 Alpha 48V STD
₹54,943*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W-
Range
110 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99063,459
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99054,943
RTO
03,846
Insurance
04,670
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,363

