In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 49,990 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Sport 63 Mini [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Sport 63 mini [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 49,990
|Range
|110 km/charge
|55-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hrs.