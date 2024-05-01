HT Auto
In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima hs500 er Dost
BrandHero ElectricTrinity Motors
Price₹ 74,640₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range110 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W1.5 kW
Range
110 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Kerb Weight
83 kg-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 Batteries-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
48 V, 56 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,9901,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
71,9901,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
04,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5472,301

