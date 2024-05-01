In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Dost
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 74,640
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.