In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 Price starts at 49,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Toutche Heileo M100 has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Toutche Heileo M100 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less