Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the SVITCH BIKE SVITCH XE Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the SVITCH XE has a range of up to 45-50 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. SVITCH BIKE offers the SVITCH XE in 5 colours.