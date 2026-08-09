In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|48 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-