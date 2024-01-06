In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco T1 Price starts at 56,772 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Super Eco T1 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco T1 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less