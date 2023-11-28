In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less