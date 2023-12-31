In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less