Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Okaya EV Freedum choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Freedum Price starts at 74,900 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Freedum has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.