Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Okaya EV Faast F2F choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast F2F Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Faast F2F has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.