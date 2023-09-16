In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Okaya EV Faast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Okaya EV Faast Price starts at 99,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Faast has a range of up to 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less