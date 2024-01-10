In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Odysse Electric Hawk has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Odysse Electric Hawk in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less