Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Odysse Electric E2Go choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric E2Go Price starts at 52,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the E2Go has a range of up to 60 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Odysse Electric offers the E2Go in 2 colours.