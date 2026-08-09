In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs QV60 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Qv60
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 54,625
|Range
|110 km/charge
|120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.