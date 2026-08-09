In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54-134 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|110 km/charge
|54-134 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.68 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours (100%)