Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at 88,166 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours.