In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Merico Electric Eagle-100(6.0) Price starts at 49,781 (ex-showroom price). Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less