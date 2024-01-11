In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Li-ions Elektrik Solutions Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter Price starts at 65,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter has a range of up to 50 - 130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Li-ions Elektrik Solutions offers the Li-ions Spock Electric Scooter in 6 colours. ...Read More Read Less