In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Ly
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|110 km/charge
|80-200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 55 Minutes