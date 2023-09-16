In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kabira Hermes 75 Price starts at 66,700 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Kabira Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kabira Hermes 75 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less