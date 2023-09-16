In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Intercity Aeolus Price starts at 68,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Intercity Aeolus has a range of up to 110 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Intercity Aeolus in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less