Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOptima HS500 ER vs Aetos 100

Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis ...Read More

Filters
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W250 W
Range
110 km/charge110 km/charge
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph24 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,99065,490
Ex-Showroom Price
71,99065,490
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5471,407

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
    BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
    5 Oct 2023
    The Indian FTR X 100 Carbon gets carbon fibre finish along with the special Candy Blue paint scheme, a white trellis frame and red accents
    Indian FTR X 100% Carbon revealed, limited to 400 units globally
    14 Nov 2023
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
    Maruti Suzuki hits big landmark of selling 10 lakh automatic vehicles
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    15 Nov 2019
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    View all
     