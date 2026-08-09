In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Joy e-bike Wolf Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Wolf has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Wolf Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Wolf
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|110 km/charge
|60-90 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.38 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours