In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 69,149 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the JMT Classic City [2022-2024] has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs JMT Classic City [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Jmt classic city [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Jitendra
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 69,149
|Range
|110 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.24 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-4.5 Hrs.