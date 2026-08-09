In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or iVOOMi Energy S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy S1 Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the S1 has a range of up to 75-180 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|S1
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|110 km/charge
|75-180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
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