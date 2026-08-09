In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or iVOOMi Energy Jeet X choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Jeet X Price starts at Rs. 84,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Jeet X has a range of up to 100-130 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Jeet X Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Jeet x
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|iVOOMi Energy
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 84,999
|Range
|110 km/charge
|100-130 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours