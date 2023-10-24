In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Hop Electric LYF Price starts at 66,535 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the LYF has a range of up to 80 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Hop Electric offers the LYF in 4 colours. ...Read More Read Less