Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesOptima HS500 ER vs Unicorn

Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their ...Read More

Filters
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W-
Range
110 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
71,9901,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
71,9901,05,718
RTO
08,694
Insurance
011,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,5472,705

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Toyota Glanza (top), the rebadged Maruti Suzuki version of the Baleno hatchback (bottom) is one of the highest selling cars from the Japanese auto giant in India.
    Toyota hopes rebadged Maruti models like Glanza will help it achieve highest ever sales in India in 2023
    16 Sept 2023
    Maruti Suzuki offers four automatic transmission systems across 16 of its models.
    Maruti Suzuki hits big landmark of selling 10 lakh automatic vehicles
    18 Oct 2023
    Maruti Suzuki's overall car production dipped by one per cent in September 2023.
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and S-Presso record a 70% slump in production
    4 Oct 2023
    The 2023 Honda Unicorn has been updated to the latest emission regulations to continue its strong sales streak.
    2023 Honda Unicorn: All you need to know
    18 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Hyundai Ioniq 5 N offers a delicious dose of 641 hp and sports an updated 84 kWh battery pack at its core.
    2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N first look: Performance, powered by electric
    16 Nov 2023
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    Ertiga, XL6 continue to power Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the MPV segment
    15 Nov 2019
    Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
    Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
    29 Sept 2023
    View all
     