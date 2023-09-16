In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm & 12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Unicorn in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Unicorn mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less