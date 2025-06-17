In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 89,748
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|63 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.94 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
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