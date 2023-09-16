In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at 78,500 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Livo in 4 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 60.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less