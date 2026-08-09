In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Livo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Livo
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 81,651
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|70 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-