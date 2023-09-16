In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2023 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less