In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Grazia Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Grazia
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 60,539
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50.0 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-