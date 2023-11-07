In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2024 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at 74,640 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less