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Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER vs Honda Dio

In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Dio Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Optima hs500 er Dio
BrandHero ElectricHonda
Price₹ 0.75 Lakhs₹ 68,846
Range110 km/charge-
Mileage-50 kmpl
Battery Capacity48 V-
Engine Capacity-109.51 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Dio
Honda Dio
STD
₹68,846*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm160 mm
Kerb Weight
83 kg103 kg
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-16,Rear :-3.00-16Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
550 - 1200 W-
Range
110 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Y (HT Motor) , Aerodynamic Style, PC Head Lamp,Double Battery, Regenerative braking, Fancooled charger, 2 Batteries4.2-inch TFT Instrument Cluster, External Fuel Lid
Pass Switch
YesYes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System-
Stepup Seat
With Long Seat-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 56 Ah12V, 5.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
68,72181,544
Ex-Showroom Price
68,72168,846
RTO
06,008
Insurance
06,690
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,4771,752

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