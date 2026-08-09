In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Dio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Dio
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 68,846
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|50 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-