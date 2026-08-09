In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 6G Price starts at Rs. 74,369 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 6G engine makes power & torque 7.84 PS PS & 8.90 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Honda offers the Activa 6G in 7 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Activa 6G mileage is around 59.5 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Activa 6G Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Activa 6g
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 74,369
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59.5 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|109.51 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-