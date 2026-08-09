In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Optima HS500 ER has a range of up to 110 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Optima HS500 ER vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|110 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-