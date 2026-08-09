In 2026 Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER or Hero Electric Optima E5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER Price starts at Rs. 0.75 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price). The range of Optima HS500 ER up to 110 km/charge and the Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima HS500 ER in 3 colours. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours.
Optima HS500 ER vs Optima E5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima hs500 er
|Optima e5
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Hero Electric
|Price
|₹ 0.75 Lakhs
|₹ 61,866
|Range
|110 km/charge
|55 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|48 V
|Charging Time
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