In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 74,960
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|71.33 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-