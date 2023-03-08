In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Optima E5 has a range of up to 55 km/charge. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Optima E5 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 77,200
|Range
|55 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|49 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|125 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-