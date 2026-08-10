In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
Optima E5 vs eGo T3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Ego t3
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 59,724
|Range
|55 km/charge
|75-100 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|72 V
|Charging Time
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