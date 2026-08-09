In 2026 Hero Electric Optima E5 or Ujaas Energy eGo Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Optima E5 Price starts at Rs. 61,866 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo Li Price starts at Rs. 53,880 (ex-showroom price). The range of Optima E5 up to 55 km/charge and the eGo Li has a range of up to 75 km/charge. Hero Electric offers the Optima E5 in 3 colours. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo Li in 2 colours.
Optima E5 vs eGo Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Optima e5
|Ego li
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Ujaas Energy
|Price
|₹ 61,866
|₹ 53,880
|Range
|55 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours